Simon Cowell has “no performing talent whatsoever”.

The 63-year-old music mogul’s nine-year-old son Eric – who he has with fiancee Lauren Silverman – is already showing signs of being a talented drummer, and the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge admitted all he’d be able to do if they ever auditioned for the show together would be to cheer him on from the sidelines.

He told People magazine: “He’s a good drummer. He really is. Thank God it wasn’t violin, it was drums. And he’s really good.

“I mean, he’s in time. He’s in rhythm. I keep saying to him, ‘If you’re good, never come on the show.'”

Asked what they could do together, he said: “Oh God. I dread to think… I would be, I actually don’t have any performing talent whatsoever, so it would have to be him. I would just stand in the wings.”

Simon likes having Eric and his friends in the audience for his talent shows because it helps him judge the quality of the acts.

He explained: “He’s a great barometer. “I look over to look at him, ‘Is he having a good time?’ And he was having a really good time when he’s up on his seat, excited. [It] is the best thing, because with kids, it’s all unfiltered.”

The ‘X Factor’ boss previously revealed Eric is keen to audition for ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, and he thinks having to pass judgement on his performance would be “torture”.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Now (Eric’s) decided he’s going to audition for ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

“That is going to be total torture. I mean, of all the things I’ve ever done, this will probably be the hardest.

“But he’s really serious about it. I swear. I think he wants to be in a rock band. He loves Green Day.”

