Kelsea Ballerini has become the latest star to have something lobbed at her onstage.

The country pop star was performing ‘If You Go Down’ at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, on Wednesday (28.06.23) when a crowd member pelted a random object toward her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although it’s not certain what struck her eye area, many fans on social media believe it was a bracelet.

After returning to the stage after getting checked over, Kelsea said: “Can we just talk about what happened.

“All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know.

“If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”

The incident prompted the 29-year-old musician’s official fan page to release a statement, which read: “Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts.

“But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move.”

They urged: “If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord, give it to us! We will make sure it gets to her.

“But PLEASE don’t put her in danger like this. Again, I know you all mean well, but this is becoming a safety issue. We love you guys. We do. But please make it stop.”

It comes shortly after Bebe Rexha had to have stitches after a fan threw their mobile phone at her mid-song and Ava Max was slapped onstage by a fan.

The latter tweeted after the show: “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again. Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

And the strangest of all, Pink was handed a gig-goer’s mother’s ashes at her BST Hyde Park concert in London at the weekend.

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Jokingly Admits Having S*x With ‘Mother’ Director/Ex-Boyfriend As She Could Not Understand The Plot Of The Movie: “If Anybody Needs Any Tips…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News