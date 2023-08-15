Aaron Taylor-Johnson insists he is not focusing on rumours he could be the next James Bond. The ‘Kick-A**’ actor, 33, is among a list of stars being tipped to step into Daniel Craig’s shoes after he quit the 007 movie franchise following 2021’s ‘No Time to Die’, but he said he would lose his “f****** mind” if he didn’t simply pay attention to the job he currently has.

Aaron, who is next set to play the title role in Marvel’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ film, told Esquire magazine: “’I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson said, “I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations. You lose your f****** mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone. You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you. Kraven is what’s in front of me.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson added when asked what he thought taking on the Bond role: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now.

“What’s in front of me right now.”

‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan, 52, recently sparked speculation some of his favourite actors could be the next 007 after he told the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast it would be an “amazing privilege” to direct a James Bond film – but only if he could choose the star who is playing Bond.

Some of the filmmaker’s favourite stars – including ‘Oppenheimer’ lead man Cillian Murphy, 47, and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ star Tom Hardy, 45, have been named as bookies’ top picks to step into the 007 part – along with the latest Batman star Robert Pattinson, 37, who featured in Christopher’s mind-bending time travel film ‘Tenet’.

Christopher was approached to make the next 007 film following the release of ‘Skyfall’, but the follow-up ‘Spectre’ ended up being directed by 57-year-old ‘American Beauty’ filmmaker Sam Mendes.

Two years after the 2015 film, Christopher revealed he could “maybe one day” get involved in the franchise.

