Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel has buried his ashes. The ‘Crazy Little Party Girl’ hitmaker passed away on November 22 aged 34 and Angel revealed before his memorial service on July 28 that she had kept his ashes at her home since his death but was planning to bury them at Forest Lawn cemetery.

While the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined Aaron died of drowning, his secondary causes of death were alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax, and difluoroethane, a compressed gas.

Angel recalled Aaron Carter’s death and told People: “I have him here. And for a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him. I don’t want anybody to do anything weird with him. Now, I’m burying him next week at Forest Lawn.

Angel was Aaron Carter’s twin sister. She said, “I can’t trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him. So at that time, that was my last act of love.”

She continued, “To lose a twin, it’s an out-of-body experience. He’s a part of me. And it was like when he died, I had this sense of, ‘I’ve got to get him in my house. I’ve got to bring him home and protect him.'”

During the final years of Aaron Carter, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder after the death of his father – Angel kept waiting for Aaron to “snap out of” his increasingly chaotic moments, which included live-streaming videos in which he told fans his family were plotting to hill him.

She said: “I just kept waiting for him to snap out of it. But he never did.

“He wanted so badly to be happy. He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He’d become this person who we no longer recognized. I don’t even think he recognized himself.”

