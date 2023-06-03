The house where Aaron Carter died has sold for $749,000. The ‘Crazy Little Party Girl’ hitmaker’s lifeless body was discovered inside the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Lancaster California, on 5 November, 2022, and now seven months on from his tragic passing at the age of 34,the property has been sold “as is” to a married couple.

The 4, 131sq ft house – which has a large swimming pool and hot tub outside – was initially listed for sale by Aaron himself in September 2022 for $829, 900. He previously wrote on Instagram a week before his death: “Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family. This year has been super tough but I’ve learned so much.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Blast, the buyers were living in Huntington Beach, California, and made an “all cash” offer before paying a $22,050 deposit to buy Aaron Carter’s apartment.