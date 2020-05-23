Sylvester Stallone Is Suffering THIS Huge Amount Of Loss On Selling His Plush California Villa

Sylvester Stallone is all set to bid adieu his plush house situated in La Quinta, California. Apart from saying goodbye to all the memories, there’s yet another sad thing coming for him. He’s selling the house suffering loss. Reportedly, Stallone is getting the US $3.35 million on selling it.
Around a decade ago, Sylvester Stallone has purchased this house for the US $4.50 million. Forget inflated amount, he’s not even getting the same amount he paid a decade ago. His villa is designed in the Mediterranean and Tuscan style.
It has 4,889 square feet of space for the interior which is surrounded by four bedrooms and five bathrooms. All of this information was available when Sylvester Stallone’s house was listed by Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman.
It was in 2014 when Sylvester Stallone listed the property for the US $4.1 million. But he was unable to get the asked price due to the financing market situation.
In a report published in PageSix, Reef of Douglas Elliman said, “It sits on the largest lot of all villas in La Quinta. And it has a burbling creek flowing through the backyard, which is very special.”
