South Korean Boy Band BTS Creates Yet Another Record With Their Latest Single DNA

South Korean boy band BTS makes history on YouTube with their hit single DNA. Making records has become a normal thing for them, and now the K-pop male group’s video has become the most commented-on Youtube.

BTS’S DNA has surpassed Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” another Korean favorite. The video clip acquired an outstanding 5.07 million individual comments on Youtube just some days ago. This record of most comments on BTS’s “DNA” video than any other treatment on the platform says a lot about those who follow them when considering how well the video has done.

At present, “DNA” is yet to hit one billion views on YouTube, but if BTS keeps going at its current pace they will achieve this feat very soon. When it does eventually pass one billion, it will be one of a very small number of Korean-language songs to do so.

BTS fans (also called Army) have shown that they are constantly interested in speaking with one another about their favorite band, and clearly they don’t mind what platform they do so on, whether it be Twitter, Instagram or even in the comments section of a YouTube video.

Recently they streamed their past concerts on YouTube for free, those videos are generally paid. The event was called Bang Bang Con, the concert marathon began on April 18th, showing their concerts from 2014 to 2016. It continued till Sunday, with their concerts including BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Seoul.

Meanwhile, BTS became the first music band in history to receive Quadruple-Million Certification.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!