Simone Missick On Playing Judge Lola Carmichael On All Rise: “I’m Excited For The World To See This Strong Woman”

Actress Simone Missick feels fortunate to narrate stories of strong women with her projects, and says she is blessed to play characters that are capable and intelligent.

Missick is currently seen as Judge Lola Carmichael on legal drama series “All Rise”. She says Carmichael is a woman that one has not seen on TV yet.

“It was that the script was what completely jumped off the page for me. Lola Carmichael is a woman that we have not seen on TV in this kind of role. When we see judges, they’re normally in the back of our legal system. And this character was a woman who was vulnerable and flawed and still dealing with emotions, but also extremely capable and smart and has a very strong sense of who she is and what she wants to see happen,” Missick said.

“I’ve had the fortune of playing very strong women, and I’ve been blessed to play characters that are capable and intelligent. But this woman is all of those things and still has a very soft side to her that I think I’m excited for the world to see,” she added.

“All Rise” follows the cases and personal lives of judges, and public defenders in a Los Angeles courthouse. It is aired in India on Colors Infinity.

Looking back at getting the role, she said: “I got the good fortune of reading the script and immediately fell in love it, like all of these lovely people on this stage. And then I auditioned just like everybody else on a Saturday for two hours with Greg Spottiswood and Michael Robin and Len Goldstein and all of the amazing people from Warner Bros. and CBS. It was a marathon.

“I walked out of there and flew right back to Vancouver to finish working and found out a few days later. I don’t believe that you choose roles. They choose you. And this was definitely something that I feel personally connected to and very blessed to be able to play,” she added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!