Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa Breaks Down After Trump Supporters Torment Her

Francia Raisa, who had donated a kidney to her friend Selena Gomez, had felt a horrible experience on the 405 freeway in Southern California on Sunday. In an emotional video shared by her, she explained that she had a horrible experience due to Trump Supporters.

The actress shared a tearful video on her Instagram story recounting the terrifying experience she encountered on the freeway while driving. She said a fleet of vehicles with pro-Trump signs boxed her in on the highway.

In the video, Francia Raisa said, “I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally and they f***ing boxed me in and they’re pointing at me and laughing at me, saying “Ha ha,” and literally I almost crashed because they wouldn’t let me out.”

The 32-year-old actress also said in the video that her efforts to distance herself from the hazardous situation were futile as she was surrounded by antagonists. She said, “I was trying to go around it ….. and they were all stopping and going, they boxed me in on the f***ing freeway.”

Francia Raisa, who was seen on Bring It On: All or Nothing and The Secret Life of the American Teenager, continued her terrifying experience saying, “All I wanted to do was go around and they were just being so violent, I could’ve crashed, I could’ve f***ing crashed it was so dangerous, and I just don’t understand why.”

The actress claimed that the incident she encountered on the freeway was far from making the country better citing Donald Trump’s infamous motto, “Make America Great Again.” She added, “I could have f***ing died right now. Oh God, that was really f***ing scary.”

Fans and online users on the photosharing platform have since then sent her support on social media. One user wrote on her post, “THIS BREAKS MY HEART. SEE WHY WE HAVE TO VOTE? WE GOTTA GET THAT FILTHY DONALD TRUMP AND ALL HIS STUPID AND RACIST SUPPORTERS OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE. SENDING LOVE.”

While another user wrote, “Omg @franciaraisa I’m soo sorry you had to go through that, that is so f**king disgusting what those stupid Trump supporters did to you, you don’t deserve it, you deserve so much better than that.”

