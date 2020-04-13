Singer Miley Cyrus did her boyfriend Cody Simpson’s make-up while in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 27-year-old Disney star treated her Australian singer boyfriend to a makeover at her house in Malibu, California on Saturday night.

On his Instagram Stories, Cody posted a make-up-free selfie captioned “before” followed by a black-and-white photo of Miley applying lipstick to his mouth.

He then shared a video of Miley working on his makeover with EDM music playing in the background.

In the clip, Cody raised his eyebrows with glitter applied to his eyelids and a full red lip.

Meanwhile, Miley carefully applied mascara to his eyelashes to complete the glamorous look.

Earlier in the day, Cody showed off his buzz cut in an effort to promote the ‘Clean Cuts For Clean Oceans’ challenge to help remove trash from the sea.

“Just buzzed the dome AGAIN for #CleanCutsForCleanOceans, even shorter this time,” he wrote.

The challenge is being run by company 4ocean, which agreed to pull one pound of trash from the ocean for everybody that shaves their head and posts a photo of it.

Cody debuted his buzz cut last week with a video of Miley completely shaving off his signature blonde hair.

Cody and Miley have been dating since last year.

