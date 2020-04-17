Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Quietly Delivering Food To The Needy In LA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been silently delivering meals to homeless people in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic. This charitable gesture is making news for all the right reasons.

The couple has been volunteering with a Los Angeles organization called Project Angel Food, dispatching meals and non-perishable items to 20 clients with serious illnesses. Wearing masks, gloves, and Jeans, the royal couple began by delivering the non-perishable meals to six vulnerable people in the city on Easter Sunday. Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub said that the Sussex’s kept a low-profile throughout their voluntary work, adding the charity was ‘completely honored’ to have them on board.

One of Project Angel Food’s clients, Dan Tyrell, told WeHoVille that he didn’t immediately recognize the pair when they showed up with his food. “I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty,” Tyrell said. “Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them. They were both nice and very down-to-earth people.”

Earlier, Meghan and Harry announced they are launching a new charitable foundation named Archewell this month. The name is based on their son’s name. The couple stated that they ‘look forward’ to getting started with the Archewell foundation, which will replace their Sussex Royal brand. They also have plans to include their own charity as well as a website, as part of their new project.

