Kristen Stewart’s Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Has A Birthday Wish For Her That Will Make The Twilight Actress Blush

Actress Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend Dylan Meyer has posted a rare personal photograph of the couple.

In the snapshot, Meyer looks off-camera as she holds an arm around Stewart, who is looking into the screen.

Meyer shared the selfie of the two to celebrate Stewart’s 30th birthday, which happened on April 9, reports people.com. “It’s my absolute favourite person’s birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feelings I feel toward her,” Meyer wrote in the caption.

She added: “It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s**t on fire.”

The two first became romantically linked when they were spotted kissing in August of 2019, a month after Stewart seemingly split from model Stella Maxwell.

The couple usually keeps their relationship private, but Stewart opened up about Meyer in an interview with Howard Stern in November 2019 saying she “can’t f******g wait” to propose to her girlfriend.

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” Stewart said, without spilling any details as to when she would propose to her.

“I can’t say right now because she’ll find out,” Stewart joked, adding: “I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think… I think it’s pretty undeniable.”

