Reality TV star Kim Kardashian says she can be really mean to her elder sister Kourtney, as she vows to try and strengthen their bond.

In a preview clip for the episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kim is seen saying she may have gone too far in her critique of Kourtney, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I want to fix, you know, my relationship probably with Kourtney. I mean, I can be so mean,” Kim said.

She commented in a clip that shows their mother Kris Jenner telling her children she wants them to “strengthen” their relationships with one another.

“I want each one of you to pick one person sitting here and tell them what’s the one thing you’d love to focus on strengthening in your relationship. What we’re gonna do is build the communication,” Kris said.

Their third sister Khloe also said that her bond with her eldest sister can sometimes “fizzle”.

Khloe said: “I feel like Kourtney and I sometimes fizzle. So, I think I would love to get us back on course and maybe not be so reactive. For myself.”

In last week’s episode of the show, Kim accused Kourtney working much towards the family’s reality show, and threatened to axe her from the program if she didn’t agree to film more material.

