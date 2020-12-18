It seems a primetime version of the network’s beloved daytime drama All My Children is in the works again. Reportedly, ABC is in early development on Pine Valley, which is the spin-off to the daytime drama, with executive producers as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The executive producers are former All My Children stars and are currently married. The show’s original creator Agnes Nixon’s son filmmaker Robert Nixon will also be producing ABC’s soap opera alongside Andrew Stearn.

As per Deadline reports, ABC’s daytime soap opera All My Children was created in 1970 and it ran for nearly 40 years before being cancelled in 2011 owing to declining ratings. According to the brief summary of a television program, “A young journalist with a secret agenda comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families. ‘Pine Valley’ is the primetime version of the classic daytime soap opera ‘All My Children’ that explores all the secrets that come with the Kane and Santos family names.”

While there are no official deals are in place, the report claims that the sequel series will be introducing a new generation of characters as well as bring back some old fan favourites. It is also speculated that Ripa and Consuelos could also be making cameo appearances in the sequel series.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reportedly met on the sets of All My Children in 1995, while playing Hayley and Mateo Santos, and got married in 1996. During an interview to HuffPost in 2014, Consuelos recalled his first meeting with his wife. The two met when the actor did a screen test with Ripa, who already had a role on the soap.

Talking about it, Consuelos said, “I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff. But I was very focused – I didn’t really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn’t really focused on that.” And later he got the part and the girl. “We became friends really quickly after that,” he added.

What do you think about the reboot of ABC’s beloved daytime drama All My Children? Let us know in the comments.

