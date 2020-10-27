Hugh Grant Would Love To Do Sequel To His Own Rom-Coms To Prove How Terrible Lie They Are

Actor Hugh Grant, who has starred in films such as Notting Hill and Love Actually, says he would like to do a sequel to one of his rom-coms, to show they are a terrible lie.

Advertisement

“I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after those films ended,” said Grant, reports people.com.

Advertisement

“Really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending,” Hugh Grant added during a question-and-answer session for HBO.

In “Notting Hill”, Hugh Grant plays London bookstore owner Will Thacker, who meets American actress Anna Scott (played by Julia Roberts) after she enters his store. The two then become a couple, and after overcoming many hurdles they have a happy ending with a baby on the way.

“I’d like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that’s ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in (a) tug of love, floods of tears. Psychologically scarred forever,” he joked.

“I’d love to do that film.”

Grant was one of the favourite male lead actors in the romantic-comedies of the nineties and the early 2000s. He starred in films like “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, “Nine Months” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary”.

“I don’t know why ‘Love Actually’ is still so popular,” the actor had said in December 2018, according to Bang Showbiz, although he admitted it’s “nice” that “everyone watches it at Christmas”.

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland’s Peter Parker To Enter Space AGAIN?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube