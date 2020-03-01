Ghost Rider Star Nicolas Cage Spotted At New York Holding Hands With His Mystery Girlfriend

Ghost Rider actor Nicolas Cage was photographed carrying a stuffed beluga and holding hands with mystery “girlfriend”.

The 56-year-old actor was seen last weekend taking the same woman to visit his own pre-bought pyramid tomb in New Orleans.

When he was seen in New York, Cage was wearing a suit and carrying a big white stuffed beluga whale, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Meanwhile, his rumoured girlfriend sported leather trousers and a black jacket with thick fur trim.

He bought himself the nine-foot-tall pyramid tomb in the French Quarter of New Orleans in 2010, and it was reported that he took the same woman to see it last weekend.

A source said: “He was probably in there for 15 minutes looking at his tomb and then he came out. He waved to everyone and said: ”Have a great Mardis Gras’.”

