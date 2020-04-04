FRIENDS Star Jennifer Aniston Proves Why She’s The Best As Cheers Up COVID-19 Positive Nurse With GRAND Gesture!

Friends star Jennifer Aniston is thanking medical workers for helping to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19). Recently, the 51-year-old actress made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke with the Utah nurse Kimball Fairbanks, who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing,” Jennifer told Kimball, who is currently quarantined. She further said, “I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.”

Jennifer and Jimmy also gifted the mother of two with a $10,000 Postmates gift card. Additionally, Postmates will provide gift cards for every nurse on Kimball’s floor at her hospital.

Jennifer also informed Kimmel of what’s going on inside her home in Los Angeles and revealed that she hasn’t left the house in “three weeks”. She shared that the most challenging thing is watching the news and trying to digest all that’s going on out there. She said,” I allow a check-in in the morning, and then I’ll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it because basically it’s regurgitating the exact same thing.”

Jennifer was supposed to shoot for the FRIENDS reunion episode, but it got pushed due to coronavirus lockdown.

