We can’t thank enough to DC comics for providing some cult characters and entertainment over the years. It gifted us with one of the iconic superheroes like Batman and also the grey-shaded Joker. Now, there’s one more exciting news for all the hardcore fans of DC comics.

Yes, there’s an exciting piece of news as DC Comics and Warner Bros. have proclaimed their partnership with the audio streaming giant, Spotify. With a growth in the trend of podcasts, the partnership is set to yield original audio content for fans. They will be trying to penetrate through the huge audience base and make a storytelling a unique experience.

It is learnt that we’ll get to see the iconic characters of Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Superman and others joining the world of the podcast in the form of original content.

Exciting, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, earlier this year, filmmaker Todd Phillips said that he would like to see a “Batman” movie set in the Gotham City that he created for his blockbuster movie “Joker”.

“It’s a beautiful Gotham. What I would like to see someone tackle is what Batman looks like from that Gotham,” variety.com quoted Phillips as saying. Phillips was quick to say that he wouldn’t be the one to make that movie.

“I’m not saying I’m going to do that. What was interesting to me about the inclusion of Batman in our movie was, ‘What kind of Batman does that Gotham make?’ That’s all I meant by that,” he said.

