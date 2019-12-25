Chris Hemsworth As Shah Rukh Khan Mimicks ‘Bade Bade Deshon Mein’ & The Video Smashes The Internet

Hollywood and Bollywood have now seen many crossovers that we absolutely love. From seeing Silvester Stalone in an Akshay Kumar film to witnessing Priyanka Chopra ruling the international industry, we have come a long way. Now a viral video that surfaced online recently shows Thor actor Chris Hemsworth delivering the dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and it is winning the internet.

It so happened that the actor was in Bangkok for the shoot of his next film Dhaka. The Netflix film also stars Randeep Hood and Pankaj Tripathi and Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Chris’s younger co-star Rudraksha is the one to credit for this viral as he requested Chris to deliver a Shah Rukh Khan dialogue for him.

In a video posted by the actor, Rudraksha can be seen asking Chris to say, “Bade bade deshon mein choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain.” The actor says the dialogue with utter ease, leaving his Indian fans in awe. Rudraksha captioned the video as, “And guys there you have it @chrishemsworth saying an Hindi dialogue🤪🤪it is actually better than his Spanish. This is so cool guys……🥳🥳🥳🤩🥰 loves his dialogue delivery and his smile. He just killed it….🤪🤪🤪😍😇 love you sir!!!! Listen to it carefully”

Well, this is not the first time Chris has attempted to show off his Hindi speaking skills. Earlier, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi too had asked Chris to translate a few Bollywood dialogues in English when he interviewed Chris as part of promoting Men in Black: International.

Talking about Chris Hemsworth’s film Dhaka, there has been no update about the release of the film. The movie has been directed by Sam Hargrave, a debut venture for him and is backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!