Avengers: Endgame’s Tom Holland AKA Spider-Man Is Superhero In Reel As Well As Real Life; See Pic

Tom Holland recently revealed that he had bought chickens to ensure he has a fresh supply of eggs throughout the coronavirus pandemic. And Tom Holland decided to keep himself busy on Wednesday night as he took part in an ‘impossible challenge’ where he had to put on a T-shirt while doing a one-arm handstand. The Spider-Man actor, 23, took to his Instagram Stories to reveal he had been nominated by pal Ollie Gardner.

Sharing a video of himself shirtless, Tom revealed he had been tasked to do the ‘impossible challenge’ as he joked: ‘How do you do this, man?’

In the clip, the Spider-Man actor can be seen wearing a shirt while doing a handstand. And, by the looks of it, the challenge is no cakewalk, in fact, according to him, it is “impossible.” Halfway through the attempt, he realizes how incredibly hard the challenge is, and says “How do you do this man” looking exhausted. However, the Marvel star does manage to put it on in the end. He then. After catching a breath, the actor further nominates Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds to attempt the challenge. He also nominates his best friend, Harrison Osterfield.

While he’s self-isolating, the Hollywood star has promised to be ‘more present’ on Instagram. He said: ‘I’m going to try to be a little bit more present on my Instagram during this time because I have nothing else to do.’

Work had been due to begin on Tom’s new movie ‘Uncharted’ this month, but pre-production has been pushed back due to the pandemic.

It’s currently unknown when the shoot will start up again on the video game adaptation – which will also star Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali – or if it will still be released on 5 March 2021 as planned.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!