Growth Manager – Job Opening

Role: Growth Manager – Koimoi (Digital Entertainment Portal)

Location: Mumbai/Remote

Reporting to: Directors

Company Description

https://koimoi.com is amongst the top entertainment portals in India and a leading voice of Bollywood & now Hollywood. The property is known for its in-depth, unbiased and intense coverage of the Entertainment industry. We attract over 10 million users a month organically who visit the site repeatedly. For more details, please refer to the Company profile available here.

Job Description

The Growth Manager will be responsible for maximising the reach of Koimoi. He/She will work in close collaboration with the editor, continuously map competitor websites that serve Bollywood and Hollywood content, strategize on how Koimoi can soar in terms of ranks and audience in the ever-expanding digital entertainment new market. He/She will be involved in discussing new features, UI, UX, Viral Hooks & content plans with the management and editor, and continuously work on a calendar to improve the existing product. Prior experience in building and scaling digital web entertainment products would be a definite advantage.

What do you need to do? (Role and Responsibilities)

Researching the key revenue drivers of traffic for koimoi, creating a matrix of our competition, mapping the market (India and US/Global) and striving to improve our traffic metrics month on month.

We have a very large presence on Facebook via our posts, instant articles and videos. Understanding FB and leveraging it for Koimoi will be crucial.

Our business on YouTube needs deep improvement. You would need to contribute to the same.

Improvising our video content publishing and working on strategy so it adds to revenue on FB and Youtube earnings from video

Ideating and presenting deep & innovative ideas for new features to improve our business and offering. This will also include improving our social media presence and reach.

Be strong in Business Development and be able to establish partnerships with media houses, entertainment companies, news agencies, new media apps etc. Help Outreach to establish partnerships with Publishers , Media house, new media Apps to enable distributing koimoi content on those 3rd party apps which will help in increasing revenue.

Be completely involved in the day on day operations of the business with the Editor

Be the owner of the property and its future roadmap. Create a well-ideated plan with business insights & industry research etc.) and closely the look, feel, UI, UX of the property and its APP

You must be very strong at numbers and analytics. It will be critical for you to work with the monetisation team and understand how we can improve the reach of the business on a sustainable and ongoing basis.

Plan analytics events and iterate features by using data analytics (Google Analytics etc)

Studying market trends and iterating quickly with moving trends

Check the progress of the development of the property through all production stages. This would include creating, managing and producing wire-frame to end product rollouts

Understand global sensitivities, aesthetics, and be able to delight a global digital audience that loves to read about entertainment!

Who could you be? Background and Experience:

Have deep knowledge of the entertainment industry. (You will not be creating content, but you must have a passion for the business that you will manage).

Understand SEO and what generates Google love! The same for Facebook, YouTube and other social media channels.

An eye for perfection.

User empathy with an obsession for user experience.

In-depth knowledge and passion of Internet businesses. Knowledge of Apps will be an advantage.

Highly motivated and driven to improve and innovate.

Have a passion for organic growth strategies and discipline to keep trying experiments constantly.

Experience in Data Analytics.

A love for UX, UI, best practices of digital design and delight.

Benefits

Be a team member of Koimoi – a leading entertainment publisher, backed by the 2win group of successful companies such as Games2win, etc that have been thriving for the past 20 years.

Join a team of passionate young professionals in a profitable established business providing exponential career growth and learning capabilities.

Deliver prestigious global experiences that delight users.

Next Steps :

If the role of Growth Manager at Koimoi interests you, then we have a set of assignments for you. Please study each of them carefully and complete them, giving it your best effort. Given the seniority and compensation level of this position, we place the utmost importance on this assignment. Please attempt it thoroughly and diligently.

Assignment Link

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!