Many Hollywood celebrities have siblings who are stars in their own right. This is not uncommon even in American social circles. We have seen many such celebrity sibling dynasties, from the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to the Wahlberg brothers.

But who are the richest celebrity siblings in the US? To answer that question, we have ranked celebrity sibling dynasties by net worth.

According to a December 2025 report, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is the wealthiest celebrity family in the country, with Kim Kardashian alone boasting a net worth of nearly $2 billion. Beyoncé and her sister Solange Knowles are worth more than $700 million together, making them the second-wealthiest celebrity sibling dynasty.

Here’s the complete list, based on research by the packaging company, Arka.

1. Kardashian-Jenner family:

Kim Kardashian: Reality TV star, Businesswoman, Influencer, $1.9B net worth

net worth Kourtney Kardashian: Reality TV star, Lifestyle Entrepreneur, $65M net worth

net worth Khloé Kardashian: Reality TV star, Presenter, $60M net worth

net worth Rob Kardashian: Reality TV Personality, $10M net worth

net worth Kendall Jenner: Model, Reality TV star, $60M net worth

net worth Kylie Jenner: Reality TV star, Beauty Entrepreneur, Influencer, $670M net worth

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings are the wealthiest celebrity family in America. Kim is the richest among the siblings, with a net worth of $1.9 billion, a big chunk of which comes from her shapewear brand SKIMS. Kylie follows her with a staggering $670 million net worth. She has also established herself as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

The other four siblings have between $10 million and $65 million each. The family can credit a chunk of their revenue to the reality TV show about their family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Aside from being the richest, the Kardashians also have a huge social media following, with Kim and Kylie leading the way with 354 and 392 million Instagram followers, respectively.

2. Knowles sisters

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles are second in the list with a combined net worth of $709 million. Beyoncé brings in most of that at $700 million, while Solange holds $9 million from her music career. Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance World Tour alone earned her around $100 million, showing the kind of pull she has on the American audience. Along with her music success, Beyoncé also runs Parkwood Entertainment and her haircare brand Cécred, while Solange focuses on her creative agency Saint Heron.

3. Olsen sisters

Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen come in next in the third position. The twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, each have $500 million from their luxury fashion brand, The Row, which generates between $100 million and $200 million in revenue each year. Elizabeth, on the other hand, took a different path, staying in acting and building an $11 million fortune through her film roles.

4. Wahlberg brothers

Mark and Donnie Wahlberg have a combined fortune of $425 million. Mark holds $400 million from his acting career and business ventures like Wahlburgers restaurants and Flecha Azul Tequila. Back in 2017, he was earning $68 million annually from his film work alone. Donnie, on the other hand, has $25 million in earnings from his music career with New Kids on the Block. His stint with Blue Bloods, where he earns about $150,000 per episode, also contributes to his net worth.

5. Cyrus sisters

Miley and Noah Cyrus round out the top five richest siblings in the USA with a staggering $163 million net worth. Most of it comes from Miley’s music and acting career ($160 million), while Noah accounts for the rest of the $3 million. Miley started working as a kid on the Disney Channel, which gave her a head start in the entertainment business. Noah came along later and chose music over acting. The two also have large Instagram followings, with Miley flaunting 211 million followers and Noah standing at 5.5 million.

The rest of the list includes the Hemsworth brothers ($340 million), the Affleck brothers ($327.5 million), the Jonas Brothers ($266.67), the Gyllenhaal siblings ($212.5 million), and the Bridges brothers ($206 million).

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Golden Globes 2026: Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Steal The Limelight, But Here Are 10 Celebrity Couples That Spread Love In The Air!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News