Elizabeth Debicki has “always” admired Princess Diana’s “iconic” style.

‘The Crown’ star portrays the late Princess of Wales – whose life tragically ended after a Paris car crash in 1997 aged 36 alongside her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed – in the Peter Morgan-created Netflix show and has always loved the mark the ex-wife of King Charles III left on fashion history before she landed the role.

Elizabeth Debicki told Harper’s Bazaar: “I’ve been wearing versions of Princess Diana’s clothes for two years now! I’ve always admired her fashion. She was and still is incredibly iconic.”

Elizabeth mused that finding clothes that make you feel like your best self are hard to find.

Elizabeth Debicki said: “Clothing that allows you to feel like yourself is what puts you at ease. But it can take a long time to figure out what that is.”

The former ‘Night Manager’ star – who is a Dior ambassador – admitted that she used to find discussing her personal style “quite difficult”.

Elizabeth Debicki said: “Despite years and years passing from when I first started working as an actress, I find talking about fashion quite difficult as it’s very complex. And yet, it often sounds so simple when you say things like, ‘I’ve always just worn what I enjoy.’ Fashion is an expression of whatever or wherever you are in yourself. I’ve always been drawn to a certain silhouette or the culture of a brand; it’s a feeling you get from the creations or what it feels like to work with the people behind the brand.

“I’ve been working with Dior for a few years now and feel so lucky in this collaboration. When the house approached me about working together, I was amazed! They’ve always been the best of the best – so incredibly clever, classic and the ultimate timeless brand. So, I didn’t have to think terribly hard about that collaboration. It’s been a beautiful thing to be a part of. As I do their jewellery campaigns, I’ve been folded into the brand in a different way from what I’ve experienced with other brands before. This is really more like being a part of a family

