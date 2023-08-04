Retired tennis ace Roger Federer has described himself as an “up-and-coming” fashion designer.

The 41-year-old former Grand Slam champion has joined forces with the fashion label Uniqlo, founded by Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, to create a capsule collection for the Japanese casual wear retailer. The racket king has already dipped his toe into fashion.

In 2018, the Swiss sporting legend inked an endorsement deal with Uniqlo, whilst Roger Federer released a sneaker with the Swiss brand On. And when GQ called him a fashion designer, he quipped: “Up-and-coming fashion designer.”

The collection is a nine-piece unisex line – boasting a grey fleece zip-up jacket, a blue two-tone polo, and cropped track pants. Of his forays into fashion, Roger Federer said: “I really enjoy it.

“It’s like deep diving into a completely different world. It’s like the art world or the jewellery world or car world. The fashion world is the one I know a lot. And I’ve gotten to know so many of the beautiful and best designers, so I’ve been very fortunate.”

Each piece is a twist on Roger Federer‘s own style. He explained: “I wanted the collection to be something that I haven’t really done in the past, but yet it wouldn’t feel like, ‘What is he doing? He looks completely different.'”

And it was no mean feat working on the designs with Anderson.

Roger Federer – who recently got up on stage with Coldplay to play the shaker during Chris Martin and co’s performance of ‘Don’t Panic’ – recalled: “Sometimes we would look at it and talk about it and then we would be very happy, but then we still would make a lot of changes.

“All these little details, in my mind, they all make a difference at the end.”

On his involvement, Roger Federer added: “Jonathan has a wonderful feel with it. But he always wanted it to be my decision as well, and my input.”

And he teased that the pair are “ready to go” for another collection.

He said: “We would’ve liked the collection to be even bigger because we had so many cool pieces. But at the end, at some point, you have to cut it down. But it could have been basically double in size.”

