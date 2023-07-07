Sydney Sweeney has shown off her new fully blonde locks just in time for the summer months.

The 25-year-old actress – who is known for her more honey-hued style – has gone for a brighter look after booking in with celebrity hairstylist Rita Hazan in New York City before heading to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday (04.07.23), Sydney Sweeney was spotted arriving at the Giorgio Armani fashion show, giving fans the first look at her newly dyed tresses.

Take A Look at Sydney Sweeney’s makeover below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Explaining the change, Hazan told PEOPLE magazine: “She wanted her hair to be light and bright for the summer.”

The stylish added that Sydney Sweeney took inspiration from her catalogue of blonde shades to help settle on her new look.

The ‘White Lotus‘ and ‘Euphoria’ star was keen to “change it up majorly”, and get away from her darker roots.

The expert added: “She feels most like herself when she’s blonde.”

She insisted that Sydney is “the best blonde”, and now has a look that’s “natural, sexy and fun”.

When it came to Hazan balancing a fresh look with her signature shade, the stylish wanted to create a “surfer girl” look in a similar tone to Jessica Simpson.

This was done with the lightest blonde hue being placed at the crown and around the face, which mimics the way the sun naturally hits hair.

She also gave the actress a blow-dry and “maintenance trim”, with the look being brought together in around two hours.

Sydney Sweeney wanted to stick with her side-swept, middle parting bangs, and Hazan made sure they were part of the hair dye process.

She explained: “I’m not a big fan of just doing ‘money pieces’. I like for the hairline to be light, but it should also be blended with the rest of the hair.”

Must Read: When Kate Winslet Slammed Hollywood Culture For Spending Too Much Money On Movie Promotions: “I Love Not Getting Into Those F*cking Dresses & Those F*cking Shoes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News