Finn Wolfhard has credited his Saint Laurent campaign with evolving his own personal style.

The ‘Stranger Things‘ actor – who has played Mike Wheeler on Netflix‘s hit sci-fi series since he was 12 years old – admitted he “didn’t really know anything about designer clothes” before his first fashion campaign in 2019 when he was 16.

Finn Wolfhard told People magazine: “I think after I did that campaign. I was like, ‘Oh, okay, I know that I like black pinstripe suits now.’”

“After that shoot, I was definitely more aware of the history behind the brand and I think it helped me with style,” FinnWolfhard added.

He’s making similar discoveries in the beauty world too, teaming up with YSL Beauty as one of the “voices” of the brand’s men’s fragrance MSYLF.

Finn Wolfhard recalled: “Growing up, obviously when you’re just a guy in high school, there’s not really much fragrance going on. There’s a lot of AXE body spray.”

However, he has now developed into a “subtle wearer”, while still going for a less-is-more approach to his beauty routine.

He added: “What’s so great about YSL and the fragrance is that it is breaking that [masculine] mold a little bit. I feel like I’m doing something artistic.”

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old actor takes comfort in the way YSL embraces simplicity.

The IT actor explained: “When someone has a subtle fragrance on, it makes me feel almost comfortable, and I think there’s an overall cool factor when someone’s wearing a good smell.”

Finn Wolfhard is yet to really embrace beauty products as an acting tool to delve into his characters, but scents do have a nostalgic hint. He said: “If I smell a fragrance or something, it reminds me of a certain time or a certain family member or friend.”

