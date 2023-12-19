Prabhas' 2410 Million Net Worth: A Baahubali Jump Of A Staggering 94% In 8 Years

Prabhas has been one of the most phenomenal stars when it comes to success. From being a Telugu film actor to becoming the first true pan-India box office star and witnessing a well-deserved fan following globally, the breakthrough superstar has been there and done that. He enjoys a net worth of around 2410 million, which has taken a huge jump post the Baahubali-mania hit nation.

Interestingly, before Baahubali, Prabhas’ net worth was estimated to be around $15 million – the time around 2014 – 15. Prabhas’ fee for the two Baahubali films was also meager. However, his stardom grew like a beast after Baahubali was released.

Prabhas and his career can be easily segregated into the pre-Baahubali and post-Baahubali eras. However, not many know that his father was a well-established Telugu producer who owned the banner Gopi Krishna movies. His uncle Krishnam Raju was a well-known Telugu actor.

So, coming from a film background did not make Prabhas’ career easier. He had his own share of struggles before he turned into Bahaubali. However, even before Baahubali, his net worth was appreciable. As he charges a reported 150 crore for the upcoming film Salaar, check out his net worth and growth over the years.

Prabhas’ 241 Crore Net Worth

Prabhas enjoys a net worth of 241 crore. A whopping $ 29 million. The actor currently owns endless luxurious assets that accumulate to his total worth. This includes a luxury pad in Italy, which he rents out at a whopping 4.8 crore annually when he is not vacationing.

Rising High To Higher To Highest

Prabhas is currently one of the highest-paid actors in Indian Cinema and probably the first of his generation of actors to charge 100 crore for a film. While he was reportedly paid 100 – 120 crore for Adipurush, it has been reported that he has charged a whopping 150 crore for Nag Ashwin’s film Kalki 2898 AD.

Coming to Salaar, the actor has been paid a base price of 100 crore and will share 10% profit from the film.

A Staggering Growth

While Prabhas currently enjoys a net worth of 241 crore, before and during Baahubali, his accumulated net worth was estimated at $15 million, which is around 124 crore in Indian currency. The actor, in the last 8 years, has seen a massive jump of around 94%, mostly due to his unimaginable fee and brand endorsements.

Most Prized Possession

Prabhas’ most prized possession is his Hyderabad house at Jubilee Hills. The house is estimated to cost a whopping price of 60 crore, according to Lifestyle Asia. His home also boasts of an imported gym. Apart from this, the actor has a farmhouse in Raidurg Khalsa, outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Luring Luxuries!

The actor has an exuberant collection of cars that could lure anyone. He owns Range Rover Sports worth 1 crore, a BMW 7 Series worth 2 crore, and a Mercedes Benz S Class worth 2 crore. However, his most prized beast is a Rolls Royce Phantom worth 8 crore!

Well, indeed, living like the Baahubali way. Hopefully, Salaar pushes him higher on the moneymeter!

