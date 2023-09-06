Palak Tiwari has warned fans against “over-exfoliating” their face.

The 22-year-old actress believes that those looking to achieve a clear complexion should look at what they consume as well as what they apply to their face and “swears by” using a type of vitamin B-3 to take care of her skin.

Palak Tiwari told India Today: “One thing people often neglect is that skincare is not just topical. It is also what you consume. You could be applying everything right on your skin, but what if it is a hormonal issue – the products won’t help! You’ll need to have it checked. Niacinamide is a brilliant ingredient. When I was 16, it was one of the first ingredients that made an impact. That time, I couldn’t even pronounce it. But even today, I totally swear by it. Over-exfoliating your face or scrubbing it too much. And, not applying moisturiser. I have seen a lot of my friends do it. And then, applying harsh ingredients like glycolic acid or retinol, and not protecting it with sunscreen the next morning!”

The Bollywood star went on to recall that whilst the practice of “double cleansing” might be a popular thing to do for skincare these days, her mother was doing the same thing more than a decade ago as she agains stressed the importance of applying moisturiser.

Palak Tiwari added: “Double cleansing is huge now! Back in the day, no one really spoke about it. But my mom always did that. When I was six or seven years old, I remember her following the double cleansing routine. She would first remove her makeup with baby oil, wash her face and then apply moisturiser!”

