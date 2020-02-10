Oscars 2020: From Natalie Portman To Brad Pitt – Best & Worst Dressed Ranked!

The day finally arrived and we saw the who’s who of Hollywood put their fashion foot front on the red carpet of Oscars 2020. Apart from the celebration of the world of films, it was also one of the year’s most foreseen evenings of fashion. The Oscars came bustling with chic haute couture and pared-back designs that ruled the red carpet.

Every year, Hollywood stars meet under one roof to celebrate cinema and take away awards for their hard work in the latest fashion trends. This time Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Billy Porter stepped looking their best and stole the limelight on the red carpet.

From Billy Porter’s golden chest armour to Natalie Portman’s gown was embroidered with the names of women who were snubbed this year to Brad Pitt’s classic tuxedo, this year we saw a lot happening on the carpet. While we talk about their looks, you can decide who looked the best amongst them.

Best Dressed:

Natalie Portman: Natalie Portman stepped in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown in black colour. The gown had golden embroidery on it with the names of women directors and actors who were snubbed this year. She kept her makeup quite subtle and stole the show with her smile.

Janelle Monae: Janella’s custom Ralph Lauren dress was a highlight in itself. The dress featured over 168,000 Swarovski crystals and it made Janelle Monae always looks out of this world. With the sassiest walk, Moane stepped up the game at the Oscars red carpet.

Billy Porter: Well, with his Giles Deacon’s custom couture gilded feathery top, Billy porter just outdid himself. He paired the top with a floor-length skirt featuring a bold orange print from Versace and looked like a bomb as usual.

Brie Larson: Brie Larson’s made heads turn with her Celine gown. The body fit gown composed of more than 13,000 Swarowski crystals and looked every inch of perfect on Brie. Fun fact is that the dress required over 1,200 hours of hand embroidery to look this beautiful and we think Brie is doing absolute justice to it.

Scarlett Johansson: The Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit star stepped down in an Oscar de la Renta. Her metallic dress looked sexy on Scarlett and she accentuated her powerful look with subtle dewy makeup.

Brad Pitt: Brad Pitt looked classy as always in Brioni. The actor bagged the award for the best supporting actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood looking dashing.

Worst Dress:

Gal Gadot: Gal Gadot may have many hearts with her on-screen presence but she failed to impress us with her Givenchy Couture gown. The Wonder Woman star stepped in a fluffy pink skirt and black-lace bodice was a big fail considering that her previous red carpet appearances were exceptionally stunning.

Margot Robbie: Margot stepped in a Chanel gown in black colour and failed to impress us. Her dress was not Oscar-worthy and we know she could do better.

Laura Dern: While the actress bagged the award for supporting actress, we think her Armani Privé blush pink silk crepe dress with a full-length skirt that sweeps into a train was a big now. The top was a black crystal blouse with ornamental tassels that failed to make an impression.

Billie Eilish: While we all love Billie Eilish for her song and were excited to see her at the Oscars red carpet, her Chanel tweed jacket is something she wears everywhere and we thought she could have done something new for the red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet: Timothée Chalamet is a charming actor who everybody loves and his fashion sense is highly spoken off. But instead of dressing like the red-carpet prince that he is, Timothee went for something so basic that it was a huge disappointment or us.

Who do you think was the best and worst dressed at the red carpet of Oscars 2020? Let us know in the comments section below.

