Ellie Goldstein has never felt she’s been held back by having Down syndrome.

The 21-year-old model has worked with some high-end fashion brands – including Gucci – during her time in the industry, and Ellie insists that the genetic disorder hasn’t stunted her career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her new autobiography, ‘Against All Odds’, Ellie Goldstein writes: “My dreams have come true, and Down syndrome has never held me back. If you have someone in your life with Down’s or another disability, get excited about what they can do, not worried about what they can’t!”

In May, Ellie Goldstein realised her dream of appearing on the cover of Vogue magazine.

The model admitted to relishing the experience of posing for the publication.

Ellie told HELLO! magazine: “I was like: ‘What? Is this real or am I dreaming?’ I didn’t get nervous on the photoshoot. I just felt wide awake and excited. I loved it.”

Earlier this year, Ellie was chosen as the UK ambassador for the first Barbie doll based on a person with Down’s syndrome.

The model admitted that it was an “amazing” moment in her career.

She said: “My heart melted a bit when they gave me the doll. It was amazing. The Barbie looked like me and my face. I stared at it.”

Ellie previously revealed that she felt “overwhelmed” when she saw the Barbie doll for the first time.

She shared: “Seeing the doll, I felt so overwhelmed – it meant a lot to me and I’m so honoured and proud that Barbie chose me to show the doll to the world.

“Diversity is important to me as people need to see more people like me out there in the world and not be hidden away.”

Must Read: Amy Jackson Hits Back At ‘Online Outcry From The (Mainly Male) Indian Demographic’ Comparing Her New Short Hair Look To Cillian Murphy: “The Moment A Woman Does It…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News