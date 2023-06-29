Mia Khalifa “spent years feeling uncomfortable” in her own skin. The Middle Eastern beauty, who moved from Lebanon to Washington D.C. in 2001, said growing up was a struggle because she didn’t “fit the dominant beauty standards” at school which made her feel uncomfortable in her own skin.

Mia Khalifa told Vogue: “I grew up in Lebanon until I was eight, after which my family moved to Washington DC in 2001. It was a very confusing time for me, especially with the inherent racism towards Middle Eastern people that came after 9/11. Anyone who looked Middle Eastern was viewed as a threat.

“So not only did I not fit the dominant beauty standards at my new American school – which were all to do with being skinny, blonde and having blue eyes – how I looked actually made people uncomfortable, which was very difficult to reconcile as a young girl.”

Mia Khalifa added: “At the same time, I didn’t fit in with Lebanese beauty ideals either, as I was very overweight. As a result, my relationship with beauty has been extremely difficult, and I’ve often struggled with issues around self-esteem.”

Recently, the 30-year-old influencer, Khalifa has been collaborating with a number of brands in order to reclaim her image through fashion which she says feels empowering.

Mia Khalifa said: “Fashion has given me the opportunity to express myself creatively. Recently, I have been lucky enough to work with a number of brands and publications who have been keen to collaborate with me, which I’ve found really empowering.

“Fashion has also given me a sense of freedom and confidence, which has allowed me to embrace dressing for the female rather than the male gaze. It’s given me a louder voice, and helped me to embrace who I am.

“I’ve stopped trying to dress like a white girl, I’ve stopped trying to do my make-up like a white girl. It’s only for a short time that I’ve felt comfortable in my skin.”

