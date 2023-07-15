Maya Jama keeps her skin looking good by splashing out on £500 facials and microneedling.

The 28-year-old TV presenter uses specialist treatments to keep her complexion looking picture perfect with her facialist Shane Cooper – who she has been seeing for seven years – revealing the ‘Love Island’ star is a big fan of his £500 Exclusive Face Treatment which exfoliates. tones and uses LED phototherapy to treat conditions such as sun damage, hyperpigmentation and breakouts.

She also uses his £95 Aqua Tight facial peel to rid her complexion of impurities and undergoes microneedling which uses tiny needles to penetrate the skin and promote healing and collagen production.

Cooper told British Vogue magazine: “She has my bespoke Exclusive Face Treatment and the Aqua Tight, which exfoliates, removes impurities and oxygenates, too. We use a lot of radiofrequency for collagen production, and when she has some time off, we often do micro-needling.”

The skin guru also revealed the key to Maya Jama’s flawless face is hydration – insisting she has to drink a lot of water to stay looking good.

He added: “Even though people think it’s a glamorous lifestyle, Maya works long days and has to wear a lot of make-up, so her skin takes a bit of a hit – it’s all about keeping hydrated from the inside, out.””

She also uses his Bespoke Body Treatment to ward off cellulite and banish toxins.

It’s also revealed Maya works out with trainer Warren Whitely, who told Vogue: “We typically focus on doing a lot of resistance training. And we mix that with quite a bit of core training and some cardio – you always want to get a sweat out of the session. The medium-term goal is to get her body looking a certain way, but at the same time it’s about letting off some steam after a long week.”

