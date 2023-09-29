Mason Mount has been unveiled as the face of Nike’s latest underwear campaign. The Manchester United midfielder is fronting the iconic sports brand Autumn/Winter 2023 Nike Underwear Campaign.

The 24-year-old footballer has modelled the brand’s pants constructed using Nike’s iconic Dri-FIT technology and the best microfibre fabric to assist in keeping wearers dry and comfortable.

The range includes the top-of-the-range Nike Underwear Dri-Fit ADV Micro – priced at £40.00 for a three-pack – which boasts the most amount of ventilation and gives a second skin feel.

There’s also the Nike Dri-FIT Essential Micro, for breathability and easy movement, and Nike Everyday Cotton Stretch, complete with sweat-wicking tech, which both retail for £32 for a three-pack.

Mason Mount recently left behind Chelsea FC and Stamford Bridge for the bright lights of Old Trafford. At the time, he said, “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.”

He continued, “Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Was Attacked With A Razor Thrown By A Female Fan At A Gym & Expressed Her Wish To Become His 2nd Wife, “This Is Not Against The Law”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News