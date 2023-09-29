Skai Jackson is “so lazy with skincare”.

The former ‘Jessie’ star simply washes her face, before toning and slapping on moisturiser, but has been told she needs to do more to keep her visage healthy.

After being complimented on her skin by rapper Lola Brooke, 29, during a chat for Interview magazine, the 21-year-old actress said: “Thank you. I’ve been trying to drink more water. I tried to get into the skincare, but I’m so lazy with skincare. I literally will wash my face, tone it with witch hazel and put on vitamin E oil. And people are like, ‘You can’t do that. You gotta get a full regimen.’”

Lola responded: “I thought that was one. The most I do is a cute sugar scrub. I just moisturize it and keep it going.

Skai continued: “That’s what I did too, the sugar scrub. And they’re like, ‘That is so bad for your skin.’”

The ‘Descendants 3’ star revealed that she and her mother Kiya Cole, 48, also still uses the much-maligned apricot scrub.

Skai said: “That’s what they said. But listen, my mom, me, we use the apricot scrub. We’ve always used that and it works for us.”

The ex ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has also tried to follow a “healthier” diet to feel better from the inside.

Skai said: “I don’t eat pork anymore. I love fruit, so I’ll eat fruit all day. I’ve been trying to eat healthier because I realised when I stopped eating fast food for a while and then I ate it again a couple of weeks ago, it made me feel like I was on a drug. Like, that’s not normal.”

