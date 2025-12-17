The Hurun India Rich List 2025 was recently announced. According to the list, India’s richest actress is none other than Juhi Chawla, with a net worth of Rs 7,790 crore. As per the list, Juhi Chawla’s net worth has surpassed that of Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 1630 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 2500 crore), and Hrithik Roshan (Rs 2160 crore).

Chawla made her debut in Bollywood in 1986 with the movie Sultanat. But her breakthrough movie was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite actor Aamir Khan. Since then, she has starred in multiple Bollywood movies, pursued several ventures beyond the silver screen, notably as a co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Find out below how Juhi Chawla became the richest actress in India.

1. Acting & Film Production

After making her Bollywood debut in 1986 with Sultanat, the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which was released in 1988, made Juhi Chawla a household name. She ruled the ’90s with her bubbly roles and superb comedy timing. She not only starred in movies but also opened a production house named Dreamz Unlimited in partnership with co-star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Aziz Mirza. The company went on to produce three films, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), Asoka (2001), and Chalte Chalte (2003). Unfortunately, all three films flopped at the box office, and the company was forced to shut down.

After the birth of her son in the early 2000s, Juhi Chawla took a backseat from films and became selective about her projects. She was last seen in two Netflix shows in 2023 – Friday Night Plan and The Railway Men. The 2019 movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was her last theatrical release. So despite being part of the industry for decades, Juhi Chawla’s films are not a major contributor to her overall earnings.

2. Co-ownership Of Kolkata Knight Riders

The inaugural year of the cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, turned out to be a game-changer for Juhi Chawla. In 2008, she co-acquired Kolkata Knight Riders with husband Jay Mehta and co-star Shah Rukh Khan for Rs 600 crore. Initially, the team faced severe turbulence as it failed to register a win during the first few seasons. But in 2012, the team marked their first win, and since then, KKR has won the title in 2014 & 2024. Apart from CSK & MI, KKR is the only team in the league to have multiple wins under its belt. As per Financial Express, the 2024 win helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach its current valuation of Rs 9,000 crore.

3. Investments, Properties & Restaurants

Juhi Chawla’s husband, Jay Mehta, is the Executive Chairman of Saurashtra Cement Limited (SCL), one of the leading players in India’s cement space. Apart from SCL & KKR, the couple has invested in several properties in Mumbai and across the globe. They currently reside in a sea-facing complex in Mumbai’s Malabar Hills, one of the city’s most luxurious and premium areas. Juhi Chawla also owns two restaurants in Mumbai. A premium Lebanese outlet named Rue du Liban in Kala Ghoda and an Italian café named Gustoso in Bandra.

