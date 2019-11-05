Here’s How You Can Achieve Ileana D’Cruz’s Hot Bikini Body & Glowing Skin!

We often spot Ileana D’Cruz donning bikini pictures with the perfect glow and light on her face. She was last seen in Raid with Ajay Devgn and is currently gearing up for the promotion of her next, Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela.

Today we are going to spill the beans on Ileana perfect bikini body and radiant skin. The actress reveals that her skincare regime is quite simple. She doesn’t like putting too much of makeup and usually try to use minimal makeup. The Raid actress believes in emphasizing on a CTM (cleanse-tone-moisturize) routine. She uses the cleanser twice a day and always removes her makeup before going to bed at night. She keeps her skin moisturized and drink plenty of water to keep her skin supple and healthy.

Ileana reveals that one should always choose moisturizer according to her skin type as it works the best. Instead of wiping her face, she always dabs it with a soft towel and put on her night care regime.

She really cares about her diet, what one consumes is what comes out on your skin says Ileana. Due to her busy schedule, she workouts out whenever possible but she does believe in meditating and reveals that it plays an important role in keeping one’s mind and body healthy!

Here’s what you need to do to gain skin and body like Ileana!

