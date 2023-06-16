Hayley Williams has always expressed her feelings through her hair.

The Paramore singer’s response to emotional events in her life has always been to change the colour or style of her locks so she can “show the world” something is happening without having to articulate what it is.

Hayley Williams told People magazine: “We go to something to latch onto to help us feel like we have some control.

Hayley Williams added, “Hair has always been my something. It’s always been a way for me to reflect and show the world without having to say what I’m going through…

“I asked Brian [O’Connor, hairstylist] to change my hair about eight or nine times in 2014 because I was going through some things, and that’s what we do, you know?”

That year, Hayley coloured her hair twice in one day and also cut it shorter than she’d ever had it before ahead of the band going on tour.

She said:“I loved it. It was the best excuse to cut all my hair off. It ended up being a really good thing.”

The ‘Misery Business’ hitmaker and her hairstylist Brian worked together on their brand, Good Dye Young, which has now launched into Ulta Beauty, and hope their products will allow fans to express themselves in the same way.

Hayley Williams said: “I feel very lucky because it’s not only having a hairstylist — it’s having a friend who wants you to express yourself.

“That’s kind of what we want to be for people in the world when they come and buy a box of our dye. We want you to express yourself; present yourself however you feel and have the freedom to do that.”

Brian added: “It’s crazy to see that we weren’t making some fabricated scenario up in our head when we talked about doing this.

“That there are people who connect to it on an emotional level — like she and I connect to it and with each other — is really cool. It’s more than just hair and hair dye. People have so many emotional stories attached to our hair colours.”

