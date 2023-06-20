Frankie Bridge is considering bringing back her iconic pixie cut. The 34-year-old star became synonymous with the look during her time in girl band The Saturdays – also comprised of Mollie King, Rochelle Humes, Una Healy and Vanessa White.

After growing out her hair during the COVID-19 lockdown, Frankie hasn’t ruled out getting it chopped again because the look was “kind of what made me me”.

The haircut first emerged in the 1950s and was popularised by late actress Audrey Hepburn.

Speaking to Stylist, she said: “Never say never. When I was in The Saturdays, having really short hair was really easy. The guy who did our hair cut mine every three weeks when it started to grow out. But being a mum, working and not travelling with my hairdresser everywhere now, it just wouldn’t be sustainable. I do see pictures of my pixie cut and sometimes think about how much I loved it, though. It’s kind of what made me me.”

Frankie – who has been open about her mental health struggles after suffering a breakdown in 2011 and is now a mental health advocate – says fashion and beauty play a big part in how she feels inside.

She said: “It’s weird because it can either make you feel worse or feel better. It’s a double-edged sword. I can sometimes feel like I really don’t want to put make-up on or think about what I’m wearing, but on the other hand, I know that getting up, putting on an outfit that you’re comfortable in and makes you feel good, putting on make-up or doing your hair can really make you feel better if that’s what you usually do and how you feel best. And I think, sometimes, before you do feel better, you’ve almost got to fake it until you make it.”

The Singer, a few weeks ago shared a video where she discussed her hairstyles with her fans. You can watch it here on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)

