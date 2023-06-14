Eva Longoria loves watching her friend Victoria Beckham’s make-up tutorials. The ‘Flamin’ Hot’ director and the former Spice Girls star are self-confessed “beauty junkies” and the 48-year-old star has learned a lot from her fashion designer pal’s online advice.

Longoria told Britain’s Grazia magazine: “We’re huge beauty junkies. She posts a lot more about her make-up routine and secrets though – that’s been so fun to watch.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eva Longoria – who is a spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris – favours a “fresh and glowing” look rather than heavy foundation. She said: “I like my skin to look fresh and glowing so I’m more into skincare/make-up hybrids than full coverage foundations. L’Oreal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Serum is my go-to.”

The former ‘Desperate Housewives’ star – who has four-year-old son Santiago with husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston – has been fascinated by the company’s lipsticks for as long as she can remember.

Eva Longoria said: “My mom used L’Oreal Paris, I remember her Color Riche lipstick in particular.

“I used to hunt for it in her purse and put it all over my face, write on the walls with it, much like Santi was doing this morning.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Eva caused an online sensation with a video of her touching up her grey roots with the company’s Magic Retouch spray.

Eva Longoria reflected: “People lost their minds! I wasn’t ready to let it all grow out.”

But the brunette beauty isn’t too worried about the other signs of ageing.

She said: “I equate ageing with wisdom.

“Every wrinkle is a badge of honour, a lasting memento of laughter or moments I’ve enjoyed in my life.”

Must Read: Amber Heard Finally Pays $1 Million Settlement Sum To Johnny Depp A Year After The Defamation Trial, Here’s How The Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Plans To Use The Money!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News