Disha Patani is a fashion diva, and she knows it. The actress’s looks are always on point, and the recent one has fans and fashion critics gawking at this sultry post. She shared the pics on her social media platform today, Sunday, serving a sultry look with a striking visual that racked multiple comments and thousands of likes. Keep scrolling for the deets.

She is a renowned face among the current generation of actors who is open to new ideas and learns new things often. Fashion is an integral part of an actress’s life as they are always under the media’s surveillance, and a slight mishap goes viral within seconds. Disha is a pro when it comes to fashion; she knows her pros and cons. The actress nails both ethnic and Western looks. Disha inspires fashion-forward fans with her trendy looks and is quite active on social media.

The jaw-dropping, sultry look!

Disha Patani posted a carousel of pictures and a few videos on her Instagram, sharing her sultry look from a supposedly promotional shoot. In one of the pictures, the Kanguva actress sported a printed green bikini set with a sheer white crop top over it. She was drenched in water, raising the hotness quotient of the look. In some pictures, she sported a burnt red bikini set with white borders. The Baaghi 2 star wore a white buttoned-down sheer white shirt. As it was wet, it accentuated her figure.

Makeup & hair

The actress had a glamorous and waterproof makeup to go with the look. She had a smoky eye look with highlighter on the high points of her face. Disha had a waterproof base makeup with bronzer and highlighter on the cheeks. Her makeup look was completed with a pink-mauve nude lipstick. Her hair was open and casually down. Her hair cascades in effortless waves over sun-kissed skin, and her makeup emphasizes bronzed radiance with a subtle sheen that perfectly complements the beachside vibe.

Swimwear is now more editorial than functional, with luxe fabrics and earthy tones like olive reflecting both style and sustainability. Stars like Disha Patani blur the line between influencer and runway fashion, proving social media’s power in driving trends. Check out the pictures here.

Disha Patani on the professional front

Disha Patani was last seen in Kanguva, her Tamil debut. Unfortunately, it had an underwhelming box office performance. She was also part of the Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD but had limited screen time. She will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle. Disha will reportedly appear in Kevin Spacey’s directed Holiguards, making her Hollywood debut.

