Bella Hadid says there is not “one definition of beauty”.

The Charlotte Tilbury ambassador loves working with the 50-year-old make up artist and her brand because she is on “a mission” to make all sorts of looks “easy and accessible” to everyone wanting to get involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old Bella Hadid told Harper’s Bazaar’s online edition: “I don’t think there is one definition of ‘beauty’ – that’s why I love partnering with Charlotte. She really believes in the power of beauty to unlock confidence for people and has always been on a mission to make beauty easy and accessible to people everywhere.

Bella Hadid added, “When I was younger and starting to explore with beauty and make-up, I would use products more so to create a look or different persona. Now I see it as more of a tool to enhance or express how I’m feeling.”

Bella Hadid called it “flattering” that people on social media copy her beauty looks but that she has many different “influences” herself.

She said: “It’s flattering, of course, but I really can’t take full credit for my looks since I take inspiration from so many different places. I’m kind of like a sponge like that, just soaking up everything around me at all times, so my looks are always a culmination of all of the influences I encounter through all walks of my life – on set, on the street, online. I like to switch up my look depending on how I’m feeling.”

The Vogue cover girl – who boasts a fashionable family of big sister Gigi Hadid, 28, little brother Anwar Hadid, 23, and mother Yolanda Hadid, 59, – admitted she likes a “natural” beat for the warmer months.

Bella said: “I really like a natural, long-lasting look for the summer. I feel like I’m running around so much in the heat that I need a look that can keep up with me and my day, so a ‘no make-up’ make-up, bronzier look is always the best way to go. A good setting spray always helps for long-lasting wear.”

Must Read: When Son Ye-Jin Had Her Marilyn Monroe Moment Trying To Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Sultry White Off-Shoulder Gown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News