Drivers can follow Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Sydney Sweeney and Dame Emma Thompson in embracing the Barbiecore trend.

With stars embracing the current passion for pink thanks to the Australian actress Margot Robbie‘s upcoming role in the live-action ‘Barbie’ trend, SIXT UK has turned one of its fleet into a hot pink car that wouldn’t look out of place in the movie, thanks to the Mini Convertable’s vibrant, sparkly exterior and matching steering wheel, seats and dashboard.

Tim Vetters, Managing Director of SIXT UK said: “SIXT is known for its attention-grabbing installations and activities. So with pink taking over this summer, we thought it was time for car rental to get in on the action. We wanted to create a car that was as vibrant, eye-catching and on-trend as our customers, and our barbiecore car does not disappoint!”

Lisa Marie Brown, founder of P1NK supercar hangouts, has already taken the eye-catching vehicle for a test drive.

She said: “When I heard that SIXT was creating a showstopping barbiecore convertible, I knew that I had to take it for a spin. Being the first to drive the sparkly hot-pink car before any other pink-crazed fans is a dream, I only wish I could add it to my collection.”

The SIXT UK Barbiecore Mini Convertible is available for one customer to rent from the SIXT Shepherd’s Bush branch for two days from Friday 21.07.2023 returning on Sunday 23.07.2023. The car is available on a first come first served basis and is free of charge. To enquire about bookings, customers can email sixtbarbiecorecar@smarts.agency

The addition of the hot pink barbiecore car inspired by Barbie comes just days after SIXT UK announced the opening of its new flagship branch in Heathrow Terminal 2.

The branch makes SIXT the only operator at T2 to allow travellers to collect their car at the terminal. The state-of-the-art branch offers customers ultimate convenience including shorter walking routes, a seamless service and a wide choice of the latest fleet models.

