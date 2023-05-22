Anne-Marie is “so excited” to be celebrating “90s nostalgia” in a new collaboration with Specsavers. The 32-year-old pop star has teamed up with the optical brand to showcase her style in line with the launch of the brand new Adidas Originals Sports range.

She said: “I’m so excited to be partnering with Specsavers to launch their new adidas range.”

Anne-Marie continued, “Style is important to me because it expresses who I am, my mood and how I’m feeling without having to say a word! 90s nostalgia inspires me and my music as it feels very unfiltered and I love that.”

Anne-Marie further said, “The two brands coming together have created an effortless way to add your own stamp to a sport and street style look.”

The new collection has been described as an intersection of sport and street style and is a visionary twist on 90s nostalgia, whilst in keeping with the heritage vales of Adidas. The eye wear range is exclusively available at Specsavers and features frames in blue and green as well as handcrafted crystal bio-acetate. Other frames also include the gold trefoil logo on classic black frames and laser-engraved two-tone temple detailing.

Yuen Sum Cheung, Head of Frame Development at Specsavers, added: “It’s been fantastic to work with the adidas team to design and launch this brilliant new range, we’ve been blown away by the response so far. We’re big fans of Anne-Marie and were excited to hear that she has made the frames part of her new style. We hope people enjoy the drop and manage to get their hands on the new free frames, but if you miss out this time, you can always come to Specsavers!”

Head to a participating Specsavers store between 9am and 10am on Thursday (25.05.23) and show a member of staff either Anne-Marie or Specsavers’ Instagram post which announces the drop, for the chance to get your hands on a bespoke voucher covering the cost of a pair of adidas prescription glasses or sunglasses – but there’s only 100 up for grabs.

