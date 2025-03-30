Cricket fans from all over are enjoying the exciting matches of IPL 2025, with some brutal batting attacks and fantastic bowling by several franchises. Travis Head is one such name, who has taken the benchmark of hitting a notch higher. Last season, we saw how he went full throttle and caused a mass destruction of bowlers. Even during the ongoing season, he’s merciless in his batting approach. Today, let’s find out how much he earned for this season, along with his international cricket salary.

The 31-year-old left-handed Australian batter has mesmerized everyone with his superb hitting skills. His aggressive batting is a treat to watch. Especially against the Indian team, he’s known for playing match-winning knocks. Undoubtedly, he’s a valuable player for the Australian cricket team, and in exchange for his services, he’s reportedly paid an annual salary of $951,000, which equals 8.13 crores.

While the annual sum for international cricket is really good, Travis Head is making a lot more than that while playing in the IPL. For those who don’t know, he debuted in the league last year at a price of 6.80 crores. Due to his mind-blowing performance last year, he was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction. This year, he received a whopping 14 crores, a hike of 105.88%.

If a comparison is made between the international contract and IPL 2025 deal, Travis Head is making a staggering 72.20% higher salary while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is really impressive and the way he performs in the top order, he deserves every single penny of his lucrative paycheck.

Talking about his total IPL earnings, Travis Head is playing his second season, and within two seasons, he has amassed an impressive wealth of 20.80 crores.

Even in IPL 2025, the Australian hitter has shown his intent of aggressive batting and in the upcoming matches, he’s expected to smash some crazy knocks against opponents. So, he’s expected to be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming seasons, too.

