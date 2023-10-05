Kristen Stewart made a breakthrough in Hollywood as a young artist by featuring in David Fincher’s suspenseful drama ‘Panic Room’ back in 2002. Since then, the actress has been part of many successful projects and franchises, but she rose to fame after portraying Bella in the Twilight series. Apart from her acting skills, her chemistry with Robert Pattinson was massively appreciated and loved by the audience.

Kristen then later proceeded with other movie projects, including Camp X-Ray, Still Alice, Equals, Charlie’s Angels, Spencer, and more. She has often shared glimpses of her luxurious life, but do you know what her estimated net worth is in 2023? Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Kristen Stewart knows how to live life with all the amenities and luxury. Kristen Stewart’s net worth in 2023 is estimated at around $70 million. Yes, that’s right.

Kristen Stewart’s Salary Highlights:

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kristen Stewart’s highest salary highlight would probably be $25 million, along with the 7.5 percent against the gross value that she earned from the last two Twilight movies. She even received a $2.5 million bonus. Apart from that, she even received a paycheck of $9.5 million from Snow White and the Huntsman featuring Chris Hemsworth alongside her.

Kristen Stewart’s Assets:

The Charlie’s Angels actress used to own a $2.2 million abode in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles back in 2012. It spread across 3,361-square-foot and was close to the apartment she used to share once with her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson. However, later, in 2013, she bought a 6000-square-foot mansion worth $4.8 million in Malibu, only put up for sale in 2020 for $9.5 million. She got a deal for $8.3 million. In 2017, she purchased another house for $5.6 million, and in 2021, she bought another Los Feliz property for $6 million.

Kristen Stewart’s Car Collection

Kristen Stewart has a luxurious car collection that includes a Porsche 911 Turbo S that comes with a price tag of $190,000, a BMW X5 worth $60,000, $67,000 worth Chevrolet Suburban, a Mini Cooper that costs around $32,000, a Toyota Prius and a Ford Edge priced at $30,000 and $29,000 each.

Well, Kristen Stewart surely has a taste for richness. Don’t you think? Let us know.

