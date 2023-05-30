Text Uploader – Job Opening

Role: Text Uploader
Based in: Remote job
Reporting to: Editor
About Koimoi:
Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15+ million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India
What are we looking for?
We’re looking for a Text Uploader, who would have keen interest in Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and the Fashion industry. They should be willing to join on immediate basis.
Job Description:
- Extensive knowledge of WordPress is a must.
- Should be able to draft the given articles as fast as possible with the usage of tags.
- Should be able to make good selections of photos for articles & be knowledgeable about the correct sources through which we can get HD pictures.
- Should be willing to work in flexible shifts.
- Should also have certain knowledge about Adobe Photoshop in order to come up with creatives.
Experience & Skills:
- Freshers are welcome, but experience always acts as an addition.
- Should be a great team player.
- Understanding of the SEO will be an additional benefit.
- Should have a decent command over the language, vocabulary & grammar.
Next Step:
If this role interests you, please complete the following assignment
Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!