Text Uploader – Job Opening

Role: Text Uploader

Based in: Remote job

Reporting to: Editor

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15+ million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India

What are we looking for?

We’re looking for a Text Uploader, who would have keen interest in Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and the Fashion industry. They should be willing to join on immediate basis.

Job Description:

Extensive knowledge of WordPress is a must.

Should be able to draft the given articles as fast as possible with the usage of tags.

Should be able to make good selections of photos for articles & be knowledgeable about the correct sources through which we can get HD pictures.

Should be willing to work in flexible shifts.

Should also have certain knowledge about Adobe Photoshop in order to come up with creatives.

Experience & Skills:

Freshers are welcome, but experience always acts as an addition.

Should be a great team player.

Understanding of the SEO will be an additional benefit.

Should have a decent command over the language, vocabulary & grammar.

Next Step:



If this role interests you, please complete the following assignment

Assignment

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!