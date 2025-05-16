Toxic, starring Yash, has been in the making for a long time, and it is already a hot property in the market. As the pan-India superstar returns to the big screen after the epic success of KGF Chapter 2, the hype is already there. As officially announced, the magnum opus will release next year during Eid. Interestingly, it won’t have a smooth ride as Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4 will lock horns with it during the same period. So, it will be a blast at the Indian box office!

It’s official: Toxic VS Dhamaal 4 is happening!

Back in March, it was officially learned that the makers of Toxic is going to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The date was finalised considering the festivities like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Eid falling during the same period. Yash has built his massive fan following in the Hindi belt with KGF and Eid looked a perfect festive season to storm ticket windows.

Love & War was supposed to arrive during Eid 2026, which reportedly got postponed. So, it was a solo ride for the pan-India magnum opus. Amid this, the makers of Dhamaal 4 made it official that the film is releasing on Eid 2026, thus making it a high-voltage clash with Yash’s biggie.

Will Yash fail to beat Prabhas in this feat?

Prabhas entered the pan-India scene with Baahubali in 2015. In Hindi, it made 120 crores at the Indian box office, followed by Baahubali 2’s 511 crores. Afterward, his Saaho earned 149 crores in Hindi. So, his first three Hindi-dubbed films made a huge cumulative total of 780 crores.

As we all know, Yash entered the pan-India scene with KGF Chapter 1, which did a business of 44.09 crores in Hindi. KGF Chapter 2 was a monster, earning 434.62 crores. His cumulative sum of the first two Hindi-dubbed films stands at 478.71 crores. To surpass the total of Prabhas’ first three films in Hindi, he needs 301.30 crores more.

In a solo release, Toxic had a chance of earning over 300 crores in Hindi. However, with Dhamaal 4 coming into the picture, the film might stay below 300 crores. Dhamaal is one of the most-loved comedy franchises of Bollywood, and during Eid, it will definitely attract high footfalls. So, Yash’s chance of beating the sum of Prabhas’ first three Hindi-dubbed films might get spoiled.

