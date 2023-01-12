Thunivu Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends – Tamil): In the South Indian film business, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Ajith Kumar has a sizable fan base, and his action heist movie is nothing short of a triumph for them. Ever since the movie’s announcement, there has been a lot of buzz about it.

The thriller about a bank heist, which is directed by H Vinoth, is made by renowned Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. On Friday, the movie premiered in theatres to a lot of excitement.

In addition to his devoted fan base, Ajith Kumar’s movie Thunivu, which opens on Pongal or Makar Sankranti, will undoubtedly draw in a larger audience. As per early trends coming in, the Tamil-language action heist movie collected between Rs 12 and 14 crores on the second day of its release.

Considering that the movie is already up against another movie starring a superstar, the second-day collection is not average. Action movie star Ajith squared up against the widely publicised Thalapathy Vijay film Varisu. It’s also crucial to remember that the films were released while Avatar: The Way of Water, the blockbuster Hollywood production, is still playing in theatres.

Avatar 2 didn’t have any significant impact on Thunivu’s Thursday revenue, though. We will have to wait to see how the Ajith Kumar-starring film does going forward after the critics gave it a mixed reception at its premiere. It’s also crucial to remember that his film Valimai didn’t do all that well at the box office the previous year.

