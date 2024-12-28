Vikrant Massey’s political action thriller The Sabarmati Report has wrapped up its run in theatres. Despite a good start, the film eventually slowed down at the box office. It has ended its journey with a losing verdict. Scroll below for the closing collections.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident. Vikrant Massey stars as the leading male alongside Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra. It received the support of the Indian government in many states as it was declared tax-free in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, and Odisha.

Final Box Office Update

The Sabarmati Report made an opening of 1.41 crores. It earned 12.16 crores in its first week and concluded its box office journey at 36.06 crores. Vikrant Massey was expected to add another success to his kitty after 12th Fail, but unfortunately, the political film turned out to be a disappointment.

TSR was made on an estimated budget of 50 crores. It recovered around 72% of its cost in its lifetime.

Will soon be available on OTT

As per multiple online reports, The Sabarmati Report will premiere online in early January 2025. Most Bollywood films make it to the digital world eight weeks after their theatrical run. Vikrant Massey’s film was released on November 15, 2024. This means one can expect Dheeraj Sarna‘s directorial to hit online around January 15.

It will reportedly be available on ZEE5.

More about The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra‘s film is based on the controversial Godhra train burning incident, which happened on February 27, 2024. It is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production.

