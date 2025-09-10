James Gunn’s Superman, which began the new era for the DC Universe, seems to be slowing down as its theatrical run nears the end. More than two months after release, the movie is losing momentum in North America, which has always been its strongest market. Now, the weekend earnings show a clear decline, a discouraging sign for the cast and crew since most of the revenue has come from domestic audiences.

Superman Box Office Hits New Low In September

Superman opened on July 11 and initially performed steadily, but the pace of its box office growth slowed significantly after September 2. Its domestic three-day weekend collection recently failed to reach $1 million, marking a new low. The total box office remains under the $615 million mark, with 57.5% of that coming from North America, per Box Office Mojo.

Superman Box Office Summary

North America – $353.3m

International – $260.7m

Worldwide – $614.1m

Weekend Earnings Drop Below $1 Million for the First Time

This marks the first weekend since release when Superman couldn’t hit the million-dollar threshold. The ninth weekend pulled in about $970K, showing a 62% drop from the previous weekend, which had earned $2.5 million. Daily earnings fluctuated with brief surges: Friday saw $217K with a 112% increase, Saturday jumped 116% to roughly half a million, and Sunday dipped 39.5% with around $300K. Despite screenings in over 1,100 theatres, the weekend total still fell short of $1 million, an outcome few would have predicted this time in its run.

The movie has already stopped generating more than $1 million per day, with the last time hitting that mark back on August 23, earning $1.4 million. Since then, daily earnings have remained below that level, and the trend is clearly reflected in weekend performance. This decline may force theatres to reduce its screenings as interest fades and newer releases take over. Many international markets have already removed Superman from cinemas.

James Gunn’s DC Universe Launch Achieves Solid Milestones

For James Gunn, the film successfully launched the new DC Universe and performed well overall, but ending its run around the $650 million mark would have offered a stronger closure. While the movie made a solid impact initially, the gradual slowdown signals a natural wind-down in its theatrical journey. Fans and creators alike are witnessing a classic superhero run taper off as attention shifts to upcoming releases.

Superman Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Naked Gun Box Office: Liam Neeson’s Film Is Still $5M+ Away From Its Break-Even Target

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News